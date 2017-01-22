The big news: At least 26 dead after train gets derailed in Andhra Pradesh, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: More than a million women marched against Donald Trump across the world, and Mulayam Singh Yadav got a new designation of guardian of SP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 26 dead, over 100 injured after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express gets derailed in Andhra Pradesh: One medical relief train and four accident relief vans have been deployed at the site.
- This is the upside of the downside, Gloria Steinem says as over a million take to streets against Donald Trump: We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war, said actor America Ferrera.
- Mulayam Singh Yadav has a new designation, guardian of the Samajwadi Party, say reports: The move follows the installation of a nameplate describing his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as the national president of the party.
- Tamil Nadu governor approves ordinance on jallikattu: Chief Minister Pannerselvam is scheduled to inaugurate the bull-taming sport at Alanganallur on Sunday morning.
- Pakistan hands over Indian soldier who had inadvertently crossed over in September last year: Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chohan returned on Saturday afternoon via Wagah Border.
- Election Commission censures Arvind Kejriwal for his bribery remarks in Goa: The Delhi chief minister termed the order “completely wrong”, and added that he would challenge it in court.
- Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav take part in human chain to support liquor ban: At least 15 school children, who participated in the event, fell unconscious.
- Blast in Pakistan’s vegetable market kills 20, injures 49: Lashkar-i-Jhangvi al-Alami, along with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, have claimed responsibility for the attack.
- Lone survivor of 2006 Khairlanji Dalit family massacre dies of heart attack: Bhaiyyalal Bhotmange will be buried at the same spot where his relatives were buried 11 years ago.
- Turkish Parliament approves Bill to boost Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s powers: The reform will allow the president to declare emergency, appoint or remove ministers, dissolve parliament and issue decrees.