A look at the headlines right now:

At least 26 dead, over 100 injured after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express gets derailed in Andhra Pradesh: One medical relief train and four accident relief vans have been deployed at the site. This is the upside of the downside, Gloria Steinem says as over a million take to streets against Donald Trump: We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war, said actor America Ferrera. Mulayam Singh Yadav has a new designation, guardian of the Samajwadi Party, say reports: The move follows the installation of a nameplate describing his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as the national president of the party. Tamil Nadu governor approves ordinance on jallikattu: Chief Minister Pannerselvam is scheduled to inaugurate the bull-taming sport at Alanganallur on Sunday morning. Pakistan hands over Indian soldier who had inadvertently crossed over in September last year: Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chohan returned on Saturday afternoon via Wagah Border. Election Commission censures Arvind Kejriwal for his bribery remarks in Goa: The Delhi chief minister termed the order “completely wrong”, and added that he would challenge it in court. Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav take part in human chain to support liquor ban: At least 15 school children, who participated in the event, fell unconscious. Blast in Pakistan’s vegetable market kills 20, injures 49: Lashkar-i-Jhangvi al-Alami, along with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, have claimed responsibility for the attack. Lone survivor of 2006 Khairlanji Dalit family massacre dies of heart attack: Bhaiyyalal Bhotmange will be buried at the same spot where his relatives were buried 11 years ago. Turkish Parliament approves Bill to boost Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s powers: The reform will allow the president to declare emergency, appoint or remove ministers, dissolve parliament and issue decrees.