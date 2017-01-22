Jammu has been put on high alert ahead of Republic Day on January 26, PTI reported on Sunday. All schools in the region have been asked to refrain from allowing strangers into their premises and also alert students to stay cautious, an advisory issued by the state police said.

The local administration has also put in place several check points in the city and adjoining areas to avoid militant attacks. “You are requested to co-operate with police while at naka and frisking points, don’t feel it as harassment by the police,” the advisory said, adding that the security arrangement will be beefed up in the coming days.

“The general public is requested to take preventive actions such – do not touch any abandoned object. On seeing any suspicious person, object & material inform the police immediately,” the police said. The circular also urged people to come forward with any information about any suspicious activities. “Security of the informant shall be kept confidential. Be alert while travelling in passenger vehicles, in crowded areas i.e bus stand, railway station, shopping complex, hospitals etc,” the advisory said.

The circular asked the senior police officers and village defence committees to remain vigilant and cooperate with security forces while performing their duties. “Village defence committees, members, numberdars, chowkidars are directed to cooperate with each other while performing their duties for safety and security of their respective villagers especially on forthcoming Republic Day,” it said.

The region has been hit by massive protests, violence and deaths in the past few months since the death of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani on July 8. Several militant attacks have killed and injured security personnel and civilians in the recent past. The Indian Army has foiled many infiltration bids since July. Thousands of civilians have also suffered serious injuries during police action to quell protests.