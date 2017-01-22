The Samajwadi Party on Sunday announced a pre-poll alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, reported ANI. The Congress will contest 104-106 seats in the 403-seat Assembly, party sources told the news agency. The confirmation follows reports that negotiations on the political pact had failed.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav released his party’s manifesto at an event in Lucknow, though his father and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav gave the event a miss. The chief minister urged voters to give his party another chance to govern the state.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of “achhe din” (good days), the chief minister said the Centre might now consider granting funds and incentives to the state in the Budget since the elections were round the corner.

Reports that the tie-up had hit a rough patch were doing the rounds after the Samajwadi Party declared candidates for seven Assembly seats that the Congress currently holds. On Saturday, ruling party legislator Abu Azmi said, “An alliance breaks when a party asks for seats that are beyond its capability.”

On January 17, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had announced that his party would fight the Uttar Pradesh elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. The details about the alliance would be announced in the coming days, he had said.

Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in seven phases from February 11. Counting of votes will happen on March 11.

