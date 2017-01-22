India’s Saina Nehwal won the Malaysia Masters title after defeating Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20, 22-20 in a nail-biting encounter at Sarawak on Sunday. This is Nehwal’s first taste of the trophy after finishing runners-up in 2011. She is the second Indian to win the title. The World No.10’s compatriot PV Sindhu is a two-time winner.

Chochuwong had a great start and did not allow her opponent to settle down in the contest. A series of quick winners gave her a sizeable 12-6 lead in the first game. Nehwal then cut down the Thai teenager’s lead. Chochuwong needed only one point to clinch the first game but a couple of drop shots helped turned the tide in the Indian’s favour, and Nehwal won it.

It was Nehwal who set the pace in the second game. This time, Chochuwong reduced the deficit from match point but the 26-year-old’s superior experience and endurance levels helped her win the title.

Nehwal, a former World No. 1, appears to be fully recovered from a knee surgery she had last year, because of which she had lost in the early rounds at the Rio Olympics.