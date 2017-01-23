After much speculation about the role of Priyanka Gandhi in the Congress’ politics, the party on Sunday said that she had played an important role in sealing their alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. This is the first time the Congress has acknowledged her role in such discussions. Ahmed Patel, party leader and political secretary to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, said that her daughter Priyanka Gandhi had held discussions with SP president and Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav. Ghulam Nabi Azad was also part of alliance talks.

According to NDTV, Priyanka Gandhi is likely to campaign for the alliance along with Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav. Gandhi holds no seat, while her brother Rahul Gandhi represents the Amethi seat.

The Congress and SP on Sunday announced a pre-election alliance, where the national party will stand from 105 seats and the SP from 298 seats. Uttar Pradesh has more Assembly seats than any other state, with 403. The alliance had reportedly hit a rough patch last week, which both parties later denied.