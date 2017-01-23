A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking to postpone Budget Session due to Assembly elections: The bench said there was no material to support the petition, which alleged that presenting the Union Budget before the polls will influence voters. Bombay Stock Exchange IPO opens, analysts expect ‘decent growth in business’: The company is seeking to raise Rs 1,243.4 crore from the three-day-long offering. RBI hires ethical hackers to check cyber security vulnerabilities of banks: In the first phase of this initiative, the central bank-constituted team will focus on public sector units. Former PepsiCo executive Vishal Kaul appointed Ola COO: Pranay Jivrajika, who was until now holding the post, will be a founding partner. US lacks high-skilled workers and should not curb outsourcing, warns Nasscom: The industry body plans to send a delegation to reach out to President Donald Trump’s administration, which has taken a hard line against immigration for jobs. Implement system to verify mobile phone subscribers in two weeks, Supreme Court tells Centre: A concrete identification process is needed to crack down on fraud and identify fake users, the bench observed. Samsung Galaxy Note7 fires were caused by two battery faults: Both in-house and independent investigations had found no defect in the hardware or software of the phones, the South Korean company said.