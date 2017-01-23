Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Mubarakpur constituency in Azamgarh district in the upcoming Assembly election. The Samajwadi Party, which announced its list for 37 seats on Monday, denied ticket to Shivpal Yadav’s close aide Shadab Fatima.

The other seats for which candidates were announced include Balia, Gorakhpur (rural), Lucknow Cantonment, Lucknow North and Machhlishahar. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav will take on Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi for the Lucknow Cantonment seat. Joshi, who had quit the Congress to join the BJP last year, had won the seat during 2012 elections.

The ruling party on Sunday announced a pre-poll alliance with the Congress for the the elections that begin on February 11. The Congress will contest 105 seats while the SP will field its members from 298 constituencies in the 403-seat Assembly.

The chief minister, who released his party’s manifesto at an event in Lucknow on Sunday, urged voters to give the SP another chance to govern the state. Among the multiple poll promises, the party has vowed to give poor children in primary schools one litre of ghee and milk powder every month, free medical services to those whose annual earning is below Rs 1.5 lakh, and ensure electrification of every village in the state. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati dubbed the manifesto as misleading. “The promises made by the Samajwadi Party in their election manifesto are misleading for the public,” she told ANI on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in seven phases and counting of votes will happen on March 11.