The Delhi police on Monday arrested 24-year-old Shoaib Kohli for killing an Uber cab driver after he rammed his BMW into the car on Sunday night, PTI reported. Kohli, who works as a food analyst at a multinational company in Gurgaon, had fled the scene after the accident.

Kohli was driving the BMWX5 at a high speed when he lost control of the car near Munirka and rammed into the WagonR, killing the driver on spot, reported Hindustan Times. Nazirul Islam had joined the company only a day ago. He was resident of Gurgaon and the only earning member of his family.

A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered against Kohli. The BMWX5 was registered in Kohli’s mother’s name and had a Chandigarh number plate.