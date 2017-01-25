Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday night discussed relations between the two countries over a phone call, in their first conversation since Trump assumed office on January 20. On Twitter, Modi said he had had a “warm conversation” with the new US president, during which they had agreed to collaborate on improving relations between the two countries.

During the phone conversation, Trump assured Modi of continued support to fight terrorism, but he remained noncommittal towards concerns related to H-1B and L1 visas and bilateral trade, The Telegraph reported. The matter of Indian workers obtaining visas for jobs in the US has been a concern since Trump’s campaign days.

President Trump also emphasised that the US considers India “a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around world”. Among other subjects discussed include discussed opportunities to strengthen ties in fields such economy and defence, as well as security in South and Central Asia, ANI reported.

Officials told The Telegraph that Trump had also invited Modi to the US and had vowed to build a strategic partnership with India. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said at a press conference in Washington that the US president spoke with the Indian prime minister at 1 pm (11.30 pm India time).

This was Trump’s fifth phone call to a world leader since becoming US president. He contacted the heads of Canada and Mexico on Saturday and the leaders of Israel and Egypt on Sunday.

Modi and Trump first spoke in November soon after the Republican was declared the winner of the presidential election. In October, he had said: “Under a Trump administration, we are going to become even better friends. In fact, I will take the word even out because we are going to be best friends.”

President @realDonaldTrump and I agreed to work closely in the coming days to further strengthen our bilateral ties. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2017

Have also invited President Trump to visit India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2017

