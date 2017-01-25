Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vinay Katiyar on Wednesday said it would make no difference if Priyanka Gandhi led the Congress campaign in Uttar Pradesh as “there are star campaigners much prettier than her”, he told ANI.

Katiyar’s sexist remarks came hours after the National Commission for Women issued a notice to Janata Dal(United) leader Sharad Yadav for saying votes were worth more than a daughter’s honour, though he denied having said anything wrong.

“The honour of being able to cast a vote is above a daughter’s honour...If a daughter’s honour is violated, her neighbourhood and village lose their respectability. But if a vote is sold, it affects the entire country,” he said in Patna on Tuesday.

Priyanka Gandhi’s office responded to Katiyar’s remarks saying, “He exposes the BJP’s mindset towards the better half of the population of India.”

Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala demanded an apology. “These atrocious remarks reveal the petty lowly mindset of the BJP leadership towards Indian women,” he told ANI.

Priyanka Gandhi has been in news since she was credited with sealing the Congress’ alliance with the Samajwadi Party. There has been speculation that she will lead the party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the polls in February.

