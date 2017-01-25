A look at the headlines right now:

President Pranab Mukherjee advocates simultaneous state, general elections on eve of Republic Day: The president also pointed out that Parliament sessions have been lost to disruptions, rather than being spent on discussions and decision-making. Venkaiah Naidu says BJP condemns Vinay Katiyar for sexist comment about Priyanka Gandhi: The Union minister also criticised JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav for saying a vote’s honour was more important than a woman’s, during an election rally. Usain Bolt loses 2008 Olympics relay gold medal after teammate Nesta Carter fails doping test: The sprinter no longer holds the record of winning a triple gold in three consecutive Olympics. EC asks RBI to allow election candidates to withdraw nine times more cash than other citizens: The poll panel said nominees need hard cash for expenses, especially in rural areas. India-UAE cooperation is poised for ‘major take off’, says Narendra Modi after signing 14 deals: The pacts between the two countries include ones in defence, security, trade and energy. Five killed in avalanches in Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Bandipora districts: Major Amit of High Altitude Warfare School got buried under the debris in Sonmarg, and a family of four died when their home was submerged in snow in Gurez. We’ll build the Mexico wall, says Donald Trump as he chalks out plans on national security: The US president is also likely to change immigration rules, restricting access to refugees, particularly Muslims. Public should be sensitised so disabled people aren’t harassed because of national anthem rule, says Centre: New guidelines were issued for disabled people after the Supreme Court directed the public to stand during the national anthem at movie halls. Jallikattu protests: Police set fire to Nadukuppam fish market, says fact-finding team: The police personnel demanded that the villagers sign a testimony that protestors had indulged in arson. Tamil Nadu trader associations to stop selling MNC-made soft drinks from March 1: They draw our groundwater and take the profits outside the country, said the chief of the umbrella organisation behind this step.