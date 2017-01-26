England romped to a comfortable seven-wicket win against India in the first Twenty20 International in Kanpur on Thursday. Chasing India’s modest total of 147/7, England broke little sweat as Joe Root (46 not out) and skipper Eion Morgan (51) steered them towards victory.

India’s bowlers could do little against the Englishmen, who looked at ease on the Kanpur track. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal did create a flutter by sending back openers Jason Roy (19) and Sam Billings (22) in quick succession, with just 43 on the board for the visitors.

But, Morgan and Root kept England in the game with a steady approach. Later, Pervez Rasool, who made his T20I debut on Thursday, sent Morgan back to hand India some hope. Root though kept calm and took England over the line.

Earlier, India had not managed to capitalise on a steady start as their batsmen failed and England’s bowlers reigned supreme in the middle overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli opened the innings and led India to the 50-run mark after 39 deliveries. England’s bowlers, led by Moeen Ali (2/21), choked India’s batsmen into committing errors at regular intervals.

Ali got the better of Kohli just as he looked to be setting the pace. His departure, on 29, dented India’s progress. Yuvraj Singh fell 20 runs later after settling down on 12. Suresh Raina made 34 before getting bowled out by Ben Stokes trying to up the ante. Former skipper MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 36, but could not manage a single six during his knock.

In all there was just one six scored during the India innings. The small target helped England pace the chase well and saved them the worry of going for expansive shots.



Brief scores:

India 147/7 (Suresh Raina 34, MS Dhoni 36*; Moeen Ali 2/21) lost to England 148/3 (Eoin Morgan 51, Joe Root 46*; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/27) by seven wickets.