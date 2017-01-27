The big news: Congress is on its death bed, says Modi in Punjab, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Tamil Nadu CM claimed Osama bin Laden photos were displayed during jallikattu protests, and the 'Padmavati' film set was vandalised in Jaipur.
A look at the headlines right now:
- The Congress is a sinking boat, says Narendra Modi in Punjab: During his address, the prime minister raised topics like One Rank One Pension, Indus water, surgical strikes, and demonetisation.
- Anti-national, anti-social elements infiltrated jallikattu protests, Panneerselvam tells Tamil Nadu Assembly: The chief minister claimed that he had evidence that protestors had used Osama bin Laden’s pictures during the demonstrations.
- Shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ stalled after local group vandalises set in Jaipur: Members of the Karni Sena alleged that ‘wrong facts’ were being depicted in the historical drama.
- Rafael Nadal defeats Dimitrov, will take on Roger Federer in Australian Open final: The semi-final match between Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov last nearly five hours before he beat the Bulgarian 6-4, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.
- Amarinder Singh is the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate in Punjab: Party vice president Rahul Gandhi made the announcement on Friday.
- World’s first human-pig embryos created to potentially tackle organ donor shortage: The research took four years to complete and involved around 1,500 pig embryos.
- BJP district functionary found dead: The police said S Marimuthu’s body had injuries that indicated he was assaulted, strangled and then hanged.
- Supreme Court rejects plea on restricting transport of beef: The plea had asked the court to ban transport of the meat to states where beef consumption is illegal.
- President accepts Meghalaya governor’s resignation after he allegedly molested a woman: Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been given additional charge of Meghalaya.
- RSS worker arrested in connection with bomb attack near CPI(M) function in Thalassery: A Democratic Youth Federation of India member was injured in the incident on Thursday night.