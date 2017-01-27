A look at the headlines right now:

The Congress is a sinking boat, says Narendra Modi in Punjab: During his address, the prime minister raised topics like One Rank One Pension, Indus water, surgical strikes, and demonetisation. Anti-national, anti-social elements infiltrated jallikattu protests, Panneerselvam tells Tamil Nadu Assembly: The chief minister claimed that he had evidence that protestors had used Osama bin Laden’s pictures during the demonstrations. Shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ stalled after local group vandalises set in Jaipur: Members of the Karni Sena alleged that ‘wrong facts’ were being depicted in the historical drama. Rafael Nadal defeats Dimitrov, will take on Roger Federer in Australian Open final: The semi-final match between Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov last nearly five hours before he beat the Bulgarian 6-4, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4. Amarinder Singh is the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate in Punjab: Party vice president Rahul Gandhi made the announcement on Friday. World’s first human-pig embryos created to potentially tackle organ donor shortage: The research took four years to complete and involved around 1,500 pig embryos. BJP district functionary found dead: The police said S Marimuthu’s body had injuries that indicated he was assaulted, strangled and then hanged. Supreme Court rejects plea on restricting transport of beef: The plea had asked the court to ban transport of the meat to states where beef consumption is illegal. President accepts Meghalaya governor’s resignation after he allegedly molested a woman: Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been given additional charge of Meghalaya. RSS worker arrested in connection with bomb attack near CPI(M) function in Thalassery: A Democratic Youth Federation of India member was injured in the incident on Thursday night.