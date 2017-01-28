Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party would never succeed with its campaign for a “Congress-mukt Bharat”. “Congress ideology is based on the basics of the Constitution. An inclusive and secular India is the base of the Constitution. How can you discard it?” he said, according to PTI.

Sibal’s remarks came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the party as a “thing of the past”. Speaking at a campaign rally in Jalandhar on Friday, Modi said, “Will Punjab even think of getting into a sinking boat that has nothing to offer...The party is on its death bed.”

On the BJP’s ‘Congress-free India’ slogan, Sibal said it was a step towards the party’s “divisive agenda, which means a non-secular India, an intolerant India, an India where nobody else has any relevance”. “That is something that can never happen.”

Sibal further questioned the BJP’s acceptance of Congress defectors into its party despite consistent criticism.