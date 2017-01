A look at the headlines in the sector:

Indian markets close week on positive note as Sensex gains 174 points, Nifty 39: Strong quarterly results by financial companies and the expectation of economic incentives in the Budget boosted investor sentiment. GST at final stages, will bring more revenues into the system, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said most “contentious issues” on Goods and Services Tax have been sorted out. With focus on health and nutrition, PepsiCo to reduce sugar content in its beverages: Double-income families, single households and the increasing number of women in the workforce had increased demand, said PepsiCo India CEO D Shivakumar. RBI likely to lift withdrawal limits by February-end, say bankers: Officials believe the cash situation after demonetisation will improve vastly before the end of the current fiscal. Apple executives submit proposal to set up iPhone manufacturing unit in India: They met Nirmala Sitharaman to pitch the idea, which will now be examined by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Google banned 1.7 billion ‘misleading’ ads in 2016, says report: The company said it expanded its policies to better protect users from misleading and predatory offers. Aditya Birla Group to invest Rs 7,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh: The conglomerate already has investments of Rs 10,000 crore in the state across sectors like telecom, retail and cement. Facebook hires former Xiaomi vice-president Hugo Barra to head its virtual reality business: Mark Zuckerberg said Barra shared his belief that ‘virtual and augmented reality will be the next major computing platform’.