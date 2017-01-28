United States President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order restricting the entry of refugees into the country for four months and those from Syria indefinitely, in an attempt to prevent “radical Islamic terrorists” from entering its territory. The four-month curb is specific to seven Muslim-majority countries – Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen – AP reported.

Trump announced the move while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of his Secretary of Defence James Mattis. “We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas,” he said. He said the decree –titled “Protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States” – would give Washington time to set up a stricter “vetting procedure” to screen people from countries with terrorism ties.

“We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country,” Trump said. In an interview with CBN News, Trump said persecuted Christians would be given priority in applying for refugee status. “We are going to help them [Syrian Christians seeking refuge]. They’ve been horribly treated,” Trump told the TV channel.

The new order immediately halts a US programme that allows for the relocation of people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice to the United States. The 2016 initiative had benefited around 85,000 people that year and was expanded by the Barack Obama administration to include 1,10,000 refugees in 2017. Exceptions during the freeze may be made on a case-to-case basis, officials said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said it would file a lawsuit to challenge the validity of the order. “There is no evidence that refugees – the most thoroughly vetted of all people entering our nation – are a threat to national security,” said Lena F Masri, the council’s national litigation director. “This is an order that is based on bigotry, not reality.”