Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai on Friday said she was “heartbroken” by United States President Donald Trump’s order restricting the entry of refugees into the country. Trump had signed an executive order banning Syrian refugees from coming into the US indefinitely, and restricting refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries for four months.

In a Facebook post, the 19-year-old, who was shot by the Taliban in Pakistan in 2012, said, “I am heartbroken that America is turning its back on a proud history of welcoming refugees and immigrants – the people who helped build your country, ready to work hard in exchange for a fair chance at a new life.” She asked Trump not to “turn his back on the world’s most defenceless children and families.”

Trump’s decree, which was signed on Friday, is called “Protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States”. The new order also halts a programme that allows for the relocation of people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice to the United States. “We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country,” Trump had said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said it would file a lawsuit to challenge the validity of the order. “There is no evidence that refugees – the most thoroughly vetted of all people entering our nation – are a threat to national security,” said Lena F Masri, the council’s national litigation director. “This is an order that is based on bigotry, not reality.”

Here is Malala Yousafzai’s statement: