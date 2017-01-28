French actress Emmanuelle Riva died in Paris on Friday, at the age of 89. The Amour and Hiroshima Mon Amour actress had been suffering from cancer, The Guardian reported. Riva had been nominated for an Oscar in 2013 for her role as an aged music teacher in Amour, which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film that year.

Comparing Amour and Hiroshima Mon Amour, she had said, “One is about impossible love. The other is about a love that is more than possible, because the husband finally fulfils [his wife’s] wish through the ultimate act of love.”

Riva was well known in France before Amour brought her international acclaim. She had acted in French movies like Thérèse Desqueyroux, Priest, and Kapò, and had also collaborated on Three Colours: Blue.