A software engineer from Kerala was found murdered at her workstation at Pune’s Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park on Sunday. The incident took place on the ninth floor of the Infosys building. The police on Monday arrested the security guard of the office from Mumbai, reported ANI.

K Rasila Raju is suspected to have been strangulated with a computer wire, the police said. She was found after her manager was unable to contact to her. “The manager called and asked the security guard to go and check, and when the security guard went to see her, she was found unconscious near her workstation,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Vaishali Jadhav told PTI.

Even though it was a Sunday, the 25-year-old was working with her two teammates who were coordinating with her from Bengaluru. The incident may have taken place around 5 pm, but the police were informed only around 8 pm, Jadhav said. The police told Hindustan Times that they were collecting CCTV footage from the campus of the IT firm.

This is the second such murder to be reported from Pune in months. On December 23, 2016, a 23-year-old software engineer was stabbed to death only metres away from her Capgemini office in Pune. Later, the police arrested Bengaluru-based Santosh Kumar in connection with the killing. Another Infosys employee was hacked to death at Chennai’s Nungambakkam railway station on June 24 last year. The police had arrested S Swathi’s neighbour Ramkumar who later committed suicide in police custody.