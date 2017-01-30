The Karnataka High Court on Monday said it will look into a petition challenging the ban on buffalo racing sport kambala only after the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict on Tamil Nadu’s bull-taming sport jallikattu. It adjourned the hearing by two weeks, reported ANI.

On Saturday, the Karnataka Cabinet had approved an amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which will enable the state to hold kambala, reported The New Indian Express. The amendment Bill will be introduced in the legislature on February 6.

The Karnataka High Court had imposed the ban on kambala in November 2016. In its verdict, the high court had observed: “All animals are not anatomically designed to be performing animals...Unavoidable activities causing pain and suffering to animals must be avoided.”

Encouraged by the pro-jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu, scores of people across Karnataka had launched agitations against the ban on kambala, a buffalo racing sport held in the state’s coastal regions. Apart from demanding the reinstitution of the sport, protestors also demanded a ban on animal rights group People for the Ethical Treat of Animals.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said his government supported the practice and urged the Centre to support it, as it did jallikattu.