The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of self-styled godman Asaram in connection with the rape cases filed against him. The top court also ordered a fresh FIR against him for submitting false medical documents with his petition, in addition to imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh for filing a “frivolous petition”, reported The Indian Express.

The self-styled godman had filed two bail applications – one instant and the other regular. The court said that his instant bail plea sought on medical grounds did not have merit. While shooting down the regular plea, the bench said the trials were taking too long, reported Firstpost.

This is the seventh time Asaram’s bail plea was rejected. In August last year, the court had observed that it would not be appropriate to grant interim bail to the 78-year-old accused since the trial was nearing its conclusion.

The case is related to allegations of sexual assault levelled against the septuagenarian by a teenager. She had accused Asaram of raping her in August 2013. Her parents, both devotees of the godman, had taken her to his Jodhpur ashram for what they were told was going to be a healing ritual. The girl said Asaram sexually assaulted her on August 15, 2013, and warned that her family would be in danger if she reported the crime.