The All India Trinamool Congress on Monday announced that it will not attend the first two days of the Budget Session to mark its protest against the Centre’s demonetisation drive. The Economic Survey will be presented on Day 1 of the session on January 31, whereas Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Annual Budget on February 1.

In a Facebook post, the party said since the currency ban was “implemented without taking Parliament into confidence”, TMC MPs “will not be present in the House on the first two days of the Budget Session”. The statement was issued on behalf of Trinamool parliamentarians Derek O’Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Subhendu Sekhar Roy, Dinesh Trivedi and Sugata Roy.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of political vendetta, the party said it will “raise the issue of the illegal arrest of its Lok Sabha leader and another MP”. Trinamool also alleged that the Centre was abusing its powers and was misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been vocal against demonetisation, on Sunday directed all TMC MPs to not attend the pre-Budget, all-party meet called by the Centre on Monday, reported ANI. Instead, she scheduled a meeting with all party MPs at her residence.

On December 30, the CBI had arrested TMC MP Tapas Paul in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam. On January 4, party legislator Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested in the same case. Banerjee had said, “Political vendetta has reached a new low. I will not be surprised if they arrest all our MPs.”