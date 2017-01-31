The oil spill that took place after two ships collided near the Ennore Port on Saturday has now spread along Chennai’s famous Marina Beach, reported The New Indian Express. Black patches were created on the shore because of the oil spill. While two submersible pumps were used by the Coast Guard to remove oil, workers and local people used buckets to scoop out oil from the shore since there was no other equipment at hand, reported The Times of India.

A large number of turtles and hatchlings were also found dead near Ernavour and some were washed on to Marina Beach. Environmental experts said the spill could have a long lasting impact on marine life. The area is known for Olive Ridley turtles, which nest on local beaches between January and April every year.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Darya Ship Management and Kamarajar Port have been held responsible for damage to the environment, The Times of India report added.

Private companies have been invited to bid for the cleanup work as the Coast Guard lacks the technical expertise to do it. Fishermen around Marina complained that they found it difficult to take their boats into the sea because of the thick oil deposits. The fishermen have demanded compensation for loss of livelihood. The smell of the oil also troubled neighbourhoods along the beach, and the rocks on the coast were coated in sludge.

Early on Saturday morning, two vessels – MT Maple carrying LPG and MT Dawn Kanchipuram carrying petrol and lube oil – collided near Kamarajar Port. A statement from Kamarajar Port had then claimed that there was no damage to the environment, or casualty or injury.