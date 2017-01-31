A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant against businessman Vijay Mallya after the investigative agency moved an extradition plea, reported ANI. The CBI is expected to approach the Ministry of External Affairs as part of its latest bid to have the businessman tried in an Indian court of law.

The development follows claims and counterclaims made by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress about the controversial bail out given to Mallya’s defunct Kingfisher Airlines. On Monday, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had refuted Bharatiya Janata Party allegations that he assisted Mallya in securing financial assistance to bail out the defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

On January 23, the Securities and Exchange Board of India had banned Mallya and six others from trading in the securities market in connection with the funds diversion case. The regulator said that funds for United Spirits Limited were diverted to other United Breweries companies, including Kingfisher Airlines.

In November 2016, Mallya was declared absconder by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court. On November 8, 2016, India had asked the United Kingdom, where Mallya has been residing, to extradite the industrialist under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty as he is owes around Rs 9,000 crore to 17 banks in India.

Mallya left the country on March 2 and has been in the United Kingdom since then. He had claimed he was in “forced exile” and that he could not return to India.

#BREAKING -- CBI in the process of moving MEA for extradition of Vijay Mallya, reports @SubhajitSG pic.twitter.com/60SBflVNCu — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 31, 2017