A look at the headlines right now:

Economic Survey says GDP will grow at 6.75%-7.5% in 2017-18: The report highlighted controlled inflation and the impact of demonetisation on the economy, and also recommended a scheme to give every citizen a minimum wage. Former Union minister E Ahamed dies after suffering cardiac arrest in Parliament: The Indian Union Muslim League leader’s family alleged that they were not allowed to meet the ailing politician. Three killed in explosion during Congress rally in Bathinda, Punjab: The rally was for the their Maur candidate, Harminder Singh Jassi, who is related to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. US President Donald Trump names Neil Gorsuch his Supreme Court nominee: The federal judge is known for backing religious rights and is considered a conservative intellectual. Uncertainty over H-1B visa policy and Economic Survey pull down Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday: This compounded the general anxiety ahead of the Union Budget, which will be tabled on Wednesday. My detention will give fresh motivation for the Kashmiri struggle against India, says Hafiz Saeed: The Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief, who has been placed under a 90-day-long house arrest, alleged that the order to place him in custody was issued by the United States. SC refuses to stay order on jallikattu law, slams Tamil Nadu for failed law-and-order situation: The apex court issued a notice to the AIADMK government and asked it to explain why it had introduced a Bill on the matter. SP’s Shivpal Yadav says he will ‘form a party’ after election results: The Jaswantnagar candidate said he would campaign for candidates rejected by the party’s president and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. UK, US authorities fine Deutsche Bank $629 million for allowing $10 billion in false trades: Regulators from both countries said the bank’s actions could have allowed Russian businessmen to launder their money. Hated having to sit there and declare my nationalism, says Karan Johar on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil video: ’When a fellow filmmaker gets humiliated, you wonder if you have set a precedent that he is paying the price for?’ the director asked.