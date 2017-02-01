The big news: Economic Survey recommends labour, tax reforms, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: IUML chief died after cardiac arrest in Parliament, and three people were killed in blasts at a Punjab Congress event.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Economic Survey says GDP will grow at 6.75%-7.5% in 2017-18: The report highlighted controlled inflation and the impact of demonetisation on the economy, and also recommended a scheme to give every citizen a minimum wage.
- Former Union minister E Ahamed dies after suffering cardiac arrest in Parliament: The Indian Union Muslim League leader’s family alleged that they were not allowed to meet the ailing politician.
- Three killed in explosion during Congress rally in Bathinda, Punjab: The rally was for the their Maur candidate, Harminder Singh Jassi, who is related to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
- US President Donald Trump names Neil Gorsuch his Supreme Court nominee: The federal judge is known for backing religious rights and is considered a conservative intellectual.
- Uncertainty over H-1B visa policy and Economic Survey pull down Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday: This compounded the general anxiety ahead of the Union Budget, which will be tabled on Wednesday.
- My detention will give fresh motivation for the Kashmiri struggle against India, says Hafiz Saeed: The Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief, who has been placed under a 90-day-long house arrest, alleged that the order to place him in custody was issued by the United States.
- SC refuses to stay order on jallikattu law, slams Tamil Nadu for failed law-and-order situation: The apex court issued a notice to the AIADMK government and asked it to explain why it had introduced a Bill on the matter.
- SP’s Shivpal Yadav says he will ‘form a party’ after election results: The Jaswantnagar candidate said he would campaign for candidates rejected by the party’s president and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.
- UK, US authorities fine Deutsche Bank $629 million for allowing $10 billion in false trades: Regulators from both countries said the bank’s actions could have allowed Russian businessmen to launder their money.
- Hated having to sit there and declare my nationalism, says Karan Johar on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil video: ’When a fellow filmmaker gets humiliated, you wonder if you have set a precedent that he is paying the price for?’ the director asked.