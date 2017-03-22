The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday asked all state governments, Union Territories, ministries and departments to ensure strict compliance of the Flag Code and Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. An advisory has been issued to chief secretaries and administrators of all state governments and Union Territories as well as to secretaries of all ministries and departments.

The advisory said there was a “lack of awareness” among people and government organisations about protocol related tot the “display of the national flag”. Hence, it has asked officials to conduct mass awareness programmes via electronic and print media to ensure compliance with Flag Code of India, 2002, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. Stating that since the tricolour “represents the hopes and aspirations of the citizens”, the statement said it should occupy a position of honour.

The Flag Code specifies the type of material to be used for a flag – paper (not plastic), hand woven wool, cotton, khadi or silk – and its size. The rules also prohibit people from “burning, mutilating, defacing, destroying or trampling upon the national flag in any public place or place within public view”.

Instances of authorities rebuking individuals and organisations violating the code have been on the rise. On March 17, the Central Board of Secondary Education asked schools under its purview to ensure that the Flag Code was strictly adhered to.

In January, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had demanded that Amazon’s Canada branch stop the sale of doormats bearing the Indian national flag. She had threatened to cancel visas of their employees and demanded an unconditional apology from the e-commerce giant. Amazon India had expressed regret for the incident.

In November last year, Coldplay singer Chris Martin drew criticism for performing with the tricolour half tucked into the back pocket of his pants.