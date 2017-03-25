The big news: Modi asks Gujarat BJP MPs to work overtime to retain bastion, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Trump faced his first legislative defeat as House voted for Obamacare, and the Central Board of Excise and Customs will be renamed before GST.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi asks party Gujarat MPs to ride on the success of central schemes: He also told them to celebrate BR Ambedkar’s birthday.
- Obamacare to stay as Donald Trump administration withdraws unpopular healthcare Bill: This marks the first major legislative defeat for the president and indicates deep fissures within the Republican party, commentators said.
- Government to rename Central Board of Excise and Customs before rolling out GST: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs will help the Centre to frame rules related to the single tax regime.
- Maharashtra’s doctors are going back to work today after being chided by the Bombay High Court: Chief Minister Fadnavis promised them that their demands would be met, but also threatened legal action if they did not resume their duties.
- Woman forced to drink acid by attackers who wanted her to drop an eight-year-old gangrape case: The complainant said she was on a train to Lucknow when the assault took place, and that this was not the first time this had happened.
- US grants political asylum to Singapore teen blogger who was jailed for criticising government: Amos Yee, who has been in the custody of immigration officials since December last year, may be released as early as Monday.
- Subramanian Swamy’s new Bill seeks the death penalty for those who slaughter cows: Among other measures, the BJP leader’s legislation wants the Centre to set up an authority that monitors the animals’ population.
- BSNL offers 1GB of free data to users who do not yet have internet plans: Earlier, the telecom major had offered 2GB of 3G data every day and unlimited calling within its network for Rs 339.
- One killed in fire at a plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela industrial area: More than 30 fire tenders and a disaster management team are still trying to rescue several others who are trapped inside.
- Shirish Kunder apologises for his remarks against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath: His apology came after an FIR was registered against him in Lucknow.