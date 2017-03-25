A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi asks party Gujarat MPs to ride on the success of central schemes: He also told them to celebrate BR Ambedkar’s birthday. Obamacare to stay as Donald Trump administration withdraws unpopular healthcare Bill: This marks the first major legislative defeat for the president and indicates deep fissures within the Republican party, commentators said. Government to rename Central Board of Excise and Customs before rolling out GST: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs will help the Centre to frame rules related to the single tax regime. Maharashtra’s doctors are going back to work today after being chided by the Bombay High Court: Chief Minister Fadnavis promised them that their demands would be met, but also threatened legal action if they did not resume their duties. Woman forced to drink acid by attackers who wanted her to drop an eight-year-old gangrape case: The complainant said she was on a train to Lucknow when the assault took place, and that this was not the first time this had happened. US grants political asylum to Singapore teen blogger who was jailed for criticising government: Amos Yee, who has been in the custody of immigration officials since December last year, may be released as early as Monday. Subramanian Swamy’s new Bill seeks the death penalty for those who slaughter cows: Among other measures, the BJP leader’s legislation wants the Centre to set up an authority that monitors the animals’ population. BSNL offers 1GB of free data to users who do not yet have internet plans: Earlier, the telecom major had offered 2GB of 3G data every day and unlimited calling within its network for Rs 339. One killed in fire at a plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela industrial area: More than 30 fire tenders and a disaster management team are still trying to rescue several others who are trapped inside. Shirish Kunder apologises for his remarks against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath: His apology came after an FIR was registered against him in Lucknow.