The Border Security Force jawan, who was sacked earlier on Wednesday after he posted a video criticising the paramilitary force, said he will “move the high court” NDTV reported. Tej Bahadur Yadav had alleged that paramilitary personnel were discriminated against. The decision was made after an internal inquiry found him guilty of making false charges against the BSF, reported PTI.

“Hope I get justice, I have full faith in the judiciary. This is what happens when you say the truth? It has been happening for years now,” NDTV quoted Bahadur as saying. His wife condemned the decision to dismiss him. “What was his crime for him to be dismissed after 20 years of service? Which mother will send her son to the military if they do this?” his wife told the news channel.

Yadav can appeal against the verdict within three months, according to NDTV. He was also facing several charges of indiscipline. “The issues of disobedience framed against him pertained to going on hunger strike and carrying a mobile phone while on duty,” a senior BSF official told Hindustan Times.

On January 9, Yadav had shared a series of videos on Facebook, in which he described the poor quality of food that troops were served along the border, and alleged that they were often forced to sleep on an “empty stomach”. Yadav had also said that senior officers sell the supplies bought for them by the government.

The BSF had initiated an inquiry into the case after the videos went viral, but it highlighted that Yadav had faced disciplinary action for multiple reasons in the past, including “alcohol abuse, use of insubordinate language, habitual absenteeism and acting in a manner prejudicial to an official order”.

The Home Ministry, too, had sought a report on the allegations. The ministry had rejected the BSF’s initial report on Yadav’s allegations and asked the force to submit a new one.

Meanwhile, the BSF had asked its commanders to ensure that constables on duty were not carrying cellphones. The force had also rejected his plea for voluntary retirement. Regarding Yadav’s VRS, officials had said that the jawan’s request was put on hold until the court of inquiry submitted its recommendations in the case.

In March, Yadav had uploaded a fresh video in which he alleged that the BSF confiscated his phone on January 10 and tampered with it to show he has contacts in Pakistan. He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support him, and said he was being targeted for his earlier videos that had exposed the BSF’s alleged corruption.