Army awards officer accused of using a stone-pelter as human shield in Jammu & Kashmir: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat awarded Major Nitin Gogoi with a commendation card. Muslim law board says it will tell Qazis to advise grooms against triple talaq: The NGO said it would urge those getting married to exclude the provision for that method of divorce in marriage contracts. UP government recommends CBI inquiry into IAS officer’s death: The police filed a murder case against unidentified people. Arun Jaitley files another defamation suit against Kejriwal after Ram Jethmalani calls him a ‘crook’: The senior lawyer had said he used the word against the Union minister on specific instructions from the Delhi CM. Former Coal Secretary HC Gupta and two others sentenced to two years in prison: Managing director of Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd PK Ahluwalia will have to serve a three-year jail term in the same case. China maintains that India cannot join NSG: The foreign ministry spokesperson said China had not changed its mind about non-NPT countries joining the 48-member group. Several injured as Left protestors clash with police during march to West Bengal secretariat: At least 12 people, including CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty, MLAs Manas Mukherjee and Anisur Rahman, were detained. Would have been jailed if Kapil Mishra’s charges against me were true, says Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi chief minister said it hurts when ‘your own’ betray you. ‘Rajinikanth is not Tamil’, Fringe outfits protest after the actor hinted at joining politics: The police placed over 25 people under preventive custody on Monday. Indian taxi driver assaulted, racially abused in Australia: The two passengers beat him up and allegedly said that Indians ‘deserve this’.