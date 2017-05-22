The big news: Army honours officer accused of using a human shield, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Muslim law board said grooms would be advised against triple talaq, and the UP government asked for CBI inquiry into IAS officer’s death.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Army awards officer accused of using a stone-pelter as human shield in Jammu & Kashmir: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat awarded Major Nitin Gogoi with a commendation card.
- Muslim law board says it will tell Qazis to advise grooms against triple talaq: The NGO said it would urge those getting married to exclude the provision for that method of divorce in marriage contracts.
- UP government recommends CBI inquiry into IAS officer’s death: The police filed a murder case against unidentified people.
- Arun Jaitley files another defamation suit against Kejriwal after Ram Jethmalani calls him a ‘crook’: The senior lawyer had said he used the word against the Union minister on specific instructions from the Delhi CM.
- Former Coal Secretary HC Gupta and two others sentenced to two years in prison: Managing director of Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd PK Ahluwalia will have to serve a three-year jail term in the same case.
- China maintains that India cannot join NSG: The foreign ministry spokesperson said China had not changed its mind about non-NPT countries joining the 48-member group.
- Several injured as Left protestors clash with police during march to West Bengal secretariat: At least 12 people, including CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty, MLAs Manas Mukherjee and Anisur Rahman, were detained.
- Would have been jailed if Kapil Mishra’s charges against me were true, says Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi chief minister said it hurts when ‘your own’ betray you.
- ‘Rajinikanth is not Tamil’, Fringe outfits protest after the actor hinted at joining politics: The police placed over 25 people under preventive custody on Monday.
- Indian taxi driver assaulted, racially abused in Australia: The two passengers beat him up and allegedly said that Indians ‘deserve this’.