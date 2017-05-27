The big news: WHO says Gujarat has first three Zika cases in India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A Hizbul Mujahideen commander was killed in an encounter in Kashmir, and beef fest protests were staged across Kerala.
A look at the headlines right now:
- World Health Organisation says first three cases of Zika in country are in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad: The Health Ministry had referred the samples, including from one pregnant patient, on May 15.
- Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed in Kashmir encounter: Sabzar Ahmad Bhat was gunned down by the security forces in Tral.
- Beef festivals held across Kerala in protest against Centre’s ban on sale of cattle for slaughter: The demonstrations were staged despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s assurance that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the matter.
- Rahul Gandhi says he will not visit Saharanpur after UP authorities ask him not to enter: The Congress vice-president said he would be allowed to return once the situation stabilises.
- At least 18 people killed in suicide blast by Taliban on first day of Ramzan in Afghanistan: The bomb went off near a bus station and a football field located close to a military base in Khost.
- Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner wanted to set up ‘secret communication channel’ with Russia, says Report: He had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with Kremlin Ambassador to America during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, reports said.
- India sends two Navy ships for relief operations in Sri Lanka as flood toll rises to 100: The country is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, according to its meteorological department.
- Bill introduced seeking exemption for non-US citizens with PhD from American universities: The STAPLE Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressmen Erik Paulsen and Mike Quigley.
- Adani Carmichael will have to pay royalties for mine in full, says Australia’s Queensland government: The Indian firm had decided to put the project on hold until there was more clarity on royalties it needed to pay.
- Pilot killed, two crew members injured in crash in the Mount Everest region: Officials said bad weather may have caused the accident.