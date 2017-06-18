Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday said he wanted to perform the traditional practice in Pakistan and that he had received an invitation to do so there, The Times of India reported. His statements come at a time of heightened hostility between India and Pakistan. Ramdev was addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad in the run up to the celebrations of World Yoga Day on June 21.

“I have got an invitation from Pakistan to perform yoga there,” Ramdev said. “Everyone in Pakistan is not a terrorist. People in the neighbouring country also want to learn yoga. But I have a concern that there is an atmosphere of political instability in Pakistan at present. Nevertheless I want to go to Pakistan,” Ramdev said.

The Patanjali founder said the Indian government should do whatever it can to merge Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with India. “It is the high time for the Indian government to think upon it,” he said. The yoga guru also said the Indian government should expedite action to eliminate 1993 Mumbai blast mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, Jaish-E-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed.