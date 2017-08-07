Rajasthan has received 26% more rainfall than usual in this monsoon so far, PTI reported on Monday. The state received 367.83 mm of rainfall from June 1 to August 6, as against the average of 290.89 mm.

Among the state’s districts, eight received abnormally heavy rainfall, seven excess rainfall and seven normal rainfall. The remaining 11 districts received deficit rainfall.

Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sirohi and Udaipur received abnormally heavy rain (60% more than normal precipitation). Ajmer, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Nagaur and Pratapgarh received excess rainfall (between 20 and 59% above normal). Bhilwara, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Tonk received normal rainfall (between 19% below and 19% above normal), while Baran, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dausa, Dholpur, Sriganganagar, Jaipur, Karauli, Kota and Sawaimadhopur had a deficit (between 20 and 59% below normal).

Heavy and incessant rain also led to floods in Jalore district and nearby areas, and thousands of people had to be evacuated. Indian Air Force helicopters, army personnel and teams of the National Disaster Response Force rescued hundreds of people.