Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said that the party faces a “deep crisis”, which is an existential one and not an electoral one, PTI reported. The former Union minister also said that a “collective effort” was necessary to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah.

“We have to understand we are up against Mr Modi, Mr Shah. And they think differently, they act differently, and if we are not flexible in our approach, we will become irrelevant, frankly,” he told PTI in an interview. Ramesh added that it was wrong to assume that anti-incumbency would work against the current government in the next election. “India has changed, the Congress party has to change,” he said.

Ramesh described some members’ behaviour as those of sultans. “The sultanate has gone, but we behave as if we are sultans still. We have to completely redo the way of thinking, the way of acting, the way of projecting, the way of communicating.”

Other points Ramesh made: