The Supreme Court on Tuesday admitted a plea challenging the legality of Article 370 of the Constitution and the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under it. The court issued a notice to the Central government and sought a response, ANI reported.

The petition says that Article 370 has lapsed and that the separate constitution of Jammu and Kashmir be declared illegal. Article 370 grants special, autonomous status to the state.

In January 2017, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had said that any attempts to weaken Article 370 were the biggest “anti-national act”.

The plea comes at a time when there is a raging debate over Article 35A of the Constitution. It gives the Jammu and Kashmir legislature the power to define the “permanent residents” of the state and provide them with special rights and privileges. The Supreme Court is slated to hear a plea calling for the repeal of Article 35A on August 17.