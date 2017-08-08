The Angamali magisterial court in Kerala on Tuesday extended actor Dileep’s judicial custody till August 22 in the actress abduction case, ANI reported. Dileep’s manager AS Sunilra alias Appunni had surrendered before the Kerala Police on July 31 in connection with the alleged abduction of and sexual assault on the actress.

Actor Dileep was arrested on July 10 after the police had found a photograph of the key suspect, Pulsar Suni, at one of his shooting locations. The incident took place on February 17. A group of men had allegedly waylaid the woman’s vehicle in Ernakulam’s Angamaly. They then reportedly took photos of her as they harassed her and fled with the car when they reached Palarivattom.