Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sanwar Lal Jat died early on Wednesday in New Delhi after being in coma for more than a week, IANS reported. The 62-year-old Ajmer MP died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. “The MP passed away at about 6.30 am in Delhi,” his aide Naveen told The Indian Express.

The MP fainted during a meeting of Rajasthan BJP MLAs and MPs with party chief Amit Shah in Jaipur on July 22. Jat was rushed to Sawai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur before being shifted to AIIMS. The doctors at SMS hospital had said that Jat was admitted “in severely critical condition in unconscious state with non-recordable pulse, blood pressure and respiration. He was given two defibrillator shocks to restore his cardiac rhythm.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a condolence message after Jat died.