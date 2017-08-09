The Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party President Subhash Barala’s son Vikas and another accused in the stalking case. Both Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar have been charged with attempt of abduction, which is a non-bailable offence.

The accused will be produced before a court on Thursday, Director General of Chandigarh Police Tajender Singh Luthra said. They were questioned at the Sector 26 police station for hours before their arrest. Barala arrived at the police station after 2.30 pm even though he had been summoned at 11 am.

The DGP also dismissed allegations of the BJP trying to influence the investigation. “There is no political pressure on us, and we are doing everything professionally and objectively,” he said.

The duo was arrested on August 5 for allegedly stalking and trying to abduct Varnika Kundu, an IAS officer’s daughter. They had allegedly chased her in an SUV while she was driving to Panchkula from Chandigarh. A medical examination had found both accused drunk at the time.

However, they were released on bail within hours as the police had charged them with stalking and wrongful restraint, which are both bailable offences. The police had not included the charge of attempt of abduction despite Kundu clearly mentioning it in her complaint. The police had then said that they had sought legal opinion on the matter.