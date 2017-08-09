A car rammed into a group of soldiers in an upmarket Parisian suburb on Wednesday morning before speeding off in what is being seen as a suspected terror attack, The Guardian reported. Six soldiers of the 35th infantry regiment were injured in the incident, which took place around 8 am, the Defence Ministry of France said.

Later, the French police shot at the suspect and arrested him. Unidentified officials told The Telegraph that the suspect was believed to be in his 30s. They, however, refused to divulge more details.

Mayor of Levallois-Perret Patrick Balkany said a ‘dark-coloured’ BMW parked in a nearby alley had appeared to have been waiting for the soldiers. As soon as they left their barracks to go on patrol, the vehicle was driven the wrong way on a one-way street, hit the soldiers and sped off, Reuters reported.

“The vehicle did not stop,” Balkany said. “It hurtled at them...It accelerated rapidly.”

The mayor added that the act appeared to be deliberate. “This vehicle was waiting for them,” he said. “The BMW accelerated very quickly the moment they came out. This happened in the middle of the town. It happened very quickly.”