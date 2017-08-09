Badminton player and Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu took charge as the deputy collector in the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat in Vijayawada district’s Gollapudi, IANS reported. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had offered her the Group-I officer’s job after her victory in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sindhu said she was happy to be part of the Andhra Pradesh government and will do justice to her job. “At present, I am undergoing training at the Pullela Gopichand Academy for upcoming events,” Sindhu said, according to the Hindustan Times. “I will participate in all national and international tournaments, and I am confident of bringing more laurels to the country.”

The World No. 2 badminton player was welcomed at the office of the chief commissioner of land administration with garlands and bouquets. Accompanied by her parents, she signed a number of documents before formally assuming office.

She was officially appointed to the post in July. Naidu had handed her the appointment letter on July 29, and she was asked to join within a month.