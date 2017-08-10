Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Kedar Rai was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Thursday morning outside his home in Patna, ANI reported. Rai was a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and councillor of ward 15 in Danapur town.

Rai and his brother Paras were out on a morning walk near Saguna Mor at 5.30 am when the incident took place. The accused fled from the site after firing three consecutive shots at Rai, ANI reported.

The RJD leader was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Two people have been detained based on the victim’s family’s statement, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaaj told the Hindustan Times. A land dispute is believed to be the reason behind the murder.

There are at least 20 criminal cases lodged against Rai, according to the HT report.