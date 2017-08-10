A Chandigarh court on Thursday remanded Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party President Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar to two days of police custody for stalking and attempting to abduct a woman in Chandigarh, PTI reported.

They were arrested and charged with attempt to abduct, which is a non-bailable offence. The duo was initially arrested on August 5 for allegedly stalking and trying to abduct Varnika Kundu, an IAS officer’s daughter. They had allegedly chased her in an SUV while she was driving to Panchkula from Chandigarh. A medical examination had found both accused drunk at the time.

However, they were released on bail within hours of their initial arresst as the police had charged them with stalking and wrongful restraint, which are both bailable offences. The police had not included the charge of attempt of abduction despite Kundu clearly mentioning it in her complaint.