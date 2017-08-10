The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday passed a notice to make singing Vande Matram compulsory in all schools that it runs. Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said the civic body will send the notice to the state government, which will make the final decision, ANI reported.

The matter came up during the BMC’s general body meeting. The corporator from the P South ward, Sandeep Patel, had filed a notice of motion demanding that all students at civic schools sing Vande Mataram at least twice a week on campus, reported DNA.

“To instill a sense of patriotism among the youth, they need to remember the period of the freedom struggle,” he had told the daily.

This comes days after the Madras High Court ruled that Vande Mataram must be played in all schools, colleges and universities in Tamil Nadu at least once a week, preferably on Mondays or Fridays. The bench had said it must also be played in all government offices and institutions, private offices as well as factories and industries once a month. However, if there is a valid reason, those who are unable to sing it must not be forced.

In April 2017, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the central government asking for its response to a petition that sought to make singing Vande Mataram mandatory at all educational institutes. However, in February 2017, the top court had said that the Indian Constitution does not have the concept of a national song.

“Article 51A [that covers the fundamental duties] of the Constitution does not refer to a national song,” the bech had said. “It only refers to the national flag and national anthem. Therefore, we do not intend to enter into any debate as far as the national song is concerned.”