The Central Bureau of Investigation told a parliamentary panel on Friday that it may reopen the Bofors case, NDTV reported. The decision must, however, be approved by the law ministry.

The scam dates back to 1980s and 1990s when the Congress was in power with Rajiv Gandhi as the prime minister. The Indian government had signed a $1.4-billion (Rs 9,568 crore approximately) defence deal with Swedish arms manufacturer Bofors for 410 field howitzer guns, and a supply contract. Senior Congress politicians were found guilty of receiving kickbacks for the deal. Gandhi was also implicated in the case. It has haunted the Congress for decades.

On July 13, most members of a parliamentary committee looking into the scam had asked the investigation agency to move the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s 2005 order quashing proceedings in the case.

On August 6, BJP leader and advocate Ajay Agrawal moved an application in the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing for the case. He had alleged that the agency colluded with the accused in the Bofors scam, as they did not challenge the 2005 order. He had filed a petition in 2005 as well, challenging the High Court judgement as the CBI had failed to appeal to the apex court within the 90-day stipulated deadline.