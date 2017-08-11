The business wrap: Centre says farm crisis, bad loans affecting growth, and 7 other top stories
Other headlines: US-North Korea tensions weighed on the market, and with Aadhaar, the PF account will be transferred automatically when you change your job.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Tough to achieve 7.5% GDP growth predicted in February, Finance Ministry admits in Economic Survey: The survey said that demonetisation added new taxpayers, but hit the informal sector hard.
- Sensex tanks 317 points, Nifty 109 points as US-North Korea tensions affect Asian markets: The Hong Kong Hang Seng fell over 560 points, and all other Asian indices also closed in red.
- Your PF account will be transferred automatically when you change jobs if you have Aadhaar, says Centre: The facility will be provided starting September, the government said.
- State Bank of India’s bad loans rose by Rs 75,000 crore in the last quarter: The bank’s NPA ratio worsened further to 9.97%, from 6.90% last quarter.
- Google cancels town hall meeting after employees’ questions get leaked: However, the company CEO addressed a coding event for girls later on Thursday.
- Amazon Prime Video’s India head Nitesh Kripalani quits, says report: During his tenure, he signed deals with various Indian film production companies and content makers.
- Ivanka Trump to lead American delegation at Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India in November: The United States will co-host the event in Hyderabad from November 28 to November 30.
- RBI dividend to government reduces by half to Rs 30,569 crore: Economists believe the demonetisation drive increased the apex bank’s expenses.