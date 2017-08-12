In a fresh wave of floods in Assam, more than 3.55 lakh people were affected in 15 districts while at least 781 villages were inundated, PTI reported on Friday. Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Baksa, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Majuli were among the most affected districts.

Nearly 14,000 people have been accommodated at 39 relief centres across the state, according to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is currently in Delhi, have directed the deputy commissioners of the affected districts to assess the flood situation. He said the state government had sufficient funds to undertake relief operations, and asked the heads of the districts to inform him about their requirements.

Six rivers were flowing above the danger mark, and the Meteorological Department has predicted incessant rain over the next four days, reported The Times of India.

The Kaziranga National Park was also went under water while 11 anti-poaching camps were submerged by the Brahmaputra. Flood waters have also entered the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Biosphere Reserve in Assam, reported The Indian Express.

The state has been hit by floods since April with over 25 lakh people being displaced in 29 districts. At least 76 people have been reported to have died in the first wave of floods, according to IANS.