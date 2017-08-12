A civilian was killed during an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistan troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday. Raqia Bi died after mortar shells fired from across the border exploded near her house at Gohlad Kalran village, an unidentified police officer told PTI.

The exchange, which started at 5.15 am, continued for more than an hour till 6.45 in the morning. “The Pakistani army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic weapons and mortars from 5. 15 am in Poonch sector along the LoC,” Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS. He added that the Indian Army retaliated the firing.

On August 8, an Indian Army soldier had succumbed to his injuries, hours after being shot allegedly by the Pakistan Army during an exchange of fire in Poonch district. Officials said the jawan was seriously injured in firing from across the Line of Control that had targeted a forward post at Mankote-Balnoie sector of the district.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire 285 times till August 1 this year, the Army said. There has been 57 times more alleged ceasefire violations this year compared to 2016’s figure of 228.