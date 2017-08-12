The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday replaced senior leader Sharad Yadav with Ramchandra Prasad Singh as the party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, reported ANI. “He [Sharad Yadav] has not been removed from the JD(U),” party leader Vasishtha Narayana said. “He has just been replaced with RCP Singh [as party leader in the Rajya Sabha]. This was important due to Yadav’s recent actions.”

Narayan said that a delegation of JD(U) leaders had met Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and gave him a letter declaring RCP Singh the party’s new leader in the Rajya Sabha. Calling the move a “necessary step”, Narayan said that if a person who is a leader indulges in anti-party activities, it must be condemned.

Meanwhile, Yadav said that he had sent party leader Ali Anwar, who has been suspended from the membership of the parliamentary party, to the meeting of Opposition parties on Saturday.