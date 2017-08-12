Police officials allegedly killed at least 11 people during protests in Kenya’s Kismuhu and some slums after President Uhuru Kenyatta was reelected, Reuters reported on Saturday. A security official said that the bodies of nine men shot dead in Nairobi’s Mathare slum on Friday night were brought to the morgue on Saturday. He said the men were killed in anti-looting operations by the police.

A young girl was also killed by police personnel firing “sporadic shots” in the slum, a witness told the news. Reuters said tear gas and live rounds of ammunition were fired in the slum. Kenya’s Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i claimed the riots were “localised” and blamed them on “criminal elements”.

Protests erupted in the Kenyan city of Kisumu and slums around the capital Nairobi following Kenyatta’s victory on Friday. The Opposition, led by Raila Odinga, had rejected the August 8 election as a “charade”.