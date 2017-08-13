The Vishwa Hindu Parishad says it will issue “identity cards” to gau rakshaks in Maharashtra in an effort to curb violence, PTI reported on Saturday. The names of volunteers involved in cow protection activities will also be submitted to the state government, the organisation’s Vidarbha region head Ajay Nildawar said in Nagpur.

Nildawar said issuing these cards would help distinguish anti-social elements from genuine “cow protection volunteers”. He added that the decision was taken after a series of meetings between the right-wing organisation and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.