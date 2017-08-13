Around 600 tourists, including 200 Indians, are stranded in Nepal’s Chitwal town because of widespread flooding and landslides caused by heavy rain, unidentified officials said, according to PTI. At least 49 people were killed and 17 reported missing in various parts of the country in the past three days.

Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs said at least 13 people were injured in rain-related incidents on Sunday and 21 districts had been affected by the floods.

Chief District Officer Narayan Prasad Bhatta said trapped tourists were being evacuated to safer places. A Home Ministry official said more than 5,000 people had been shifted from the affected areas.

“The toll may increase as we are still compiling the final tally,” said an aide to Home Minister Janardan Sharma, Laxmi Pun, according to Reuters.